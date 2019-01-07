German police search for suspects in data breach

The BKA has also started to inform individuals whose information was leaked, they said in a statement on their Facebook page. It also affected numerous people who were in contact with German politicians outside of Germany.

Germany has also sought the help of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), BILD newspaper reported Sunday, citing unnamed security officials.

SEE ALSO: Merkel hit by hack that stole data from German politicians

The service of the NSA was requested namely to better pressure American company and social media platform Twitter to remove the profiles that initially dispersed the hacked information, according to BILD. Those profiles have since been suspended.

It is possible that American citizens could be victims of the hack if they, for example, communicated with German politicians, reported BILD.

Promising full transparency on developments related to the leaks, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Süddeutsche Zeitung, “The public will learn everything I know.”

On Monday, Seehofer is slated to meet with the head of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) Arne Schönbohm and the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) Holger Münch.

Seehofer plans to provide the public with an update midweek, the Süddeutsche Zeitung also reported.