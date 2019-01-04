German phrase of the day: Schnee von gestern

Photo: Depositphotos

Today we look at a seasonal phrase that will be useful to anyone who has made it their New Year’s resolution not to get too hot under the collar about petty squabbles.

The phrase Schnee von gestern literally translates to "snow from yesterday" but it is best translated as “water under the bridge.”

You use it to signal that a dispute that was putting a strain on your relationship with a friend or relative in the past has been forgotten about. Much like its English equivalent, the phrase draws attention to the transitory nature of snow and water and uses this as a metaphor for how we should treat arguments.

So anyone who spent most of the holiday season squabbling with family members over who should get the last slice of Stollen might want to keep this in mind next time they go home.

In fact, why not make this phrase your motto for 2019? What better way to enter the new year than to think about the arguments that have been taking up too much of your time as alles nur Schnee von gestern?

Snow from today (in Munich) actually, but you get the picture. Photo: DPA

Examples:

Ja, ich weiß, dass du letztes Jahr den ganzen Rosenkohl gegessen hast, aber das ist jetzt alles Schnee von gestern.

Yeah, I know you ate all the Brussels sprouts last year, but it's all water under the bridge now.

Jo Dicker, mach dir keinen Kopf. Du hast die Bude zerstört, aber das ist alles Schnee von gestern.

Hey dude, don't worry. You destroyed the place, but it's all water under the bridge.

Liebe Kollegen und Kolleginnen, ich möchte mich für mein Verhalten auf der Weihnachtsfeier entschuldigen. Ich hoffe, das wird alles jetzt Schnee von gestern sein.

Dear colleagues, I would like to apologize for my behaviour at the Christmas party. I hope it's all water under the bridge now.

-

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.