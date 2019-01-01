Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Kurzweilig

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
1 January 2019
06:15 CET+01:00
word of the dayby lingodalearning german

Share this article

German word of the day: Kurzweilig
Photo: Depositphotos
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
1 January 2019
06:15 CET+01:00
It's hard to translate this German word which might be useful when you're talking about a film or a show – if you enjoyed it.

Kurzweilig is a useful word for when you want to sound a bit more sophisticated when you're talking about a theatre show for example.

Time's running out to join the Lingoda Language Marathon. Click here to learn German for free! Limited places, offer ends soon.

The best translation for kurzweilig is probably entertaining, although that word doesn’t quite capture the essence of it. Kurzweilig consists of the two words kurz and weilig, which means short and while.

When used in German, it describes the feeling when you do or watch something so interesting and entertaining that you don’t notice the time passing. So when you look at your watch after two hours of theatre and wonder where the time went, that is a feeling of something being kurzweilig.

Kurzweilig is not a word that is used in the most colloquial way, but for a bit more sophisticated descriptions. Because let’s be real: When you talk about a theatre play, it sounds much nicer when you call it kurzweilig instead of just “fun”.

The opposite of kurzweilig is langweilig (boring). While kurzweilig means something being of short while, langweilig means something seems to take a long while.

Living in Germany? Never learned German? Join the Lingoda Language Marathon and learn for free.

Examples

Wir haben am Sonntag einen sehr kurzweiligen Film gesehen.

We watched a very interesting movie on Sunday.

Leider war das Theaterstück sehr langweilig.

Unfortunately, the show at the theatre was really boring.

Learn German in three months, for free. Join the Lingoda Language Marathon today.

-

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

word of the dayby lingodalearning german
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 11 ways to celebrate New Year like a German
  2. 'Germans have kept it alive': Dinner for One star's son on the enduring legacy of a New Year's Eve favourite
  3. Year in review: The biggest stories from Germany in 2018
  4. German police seize 850kg firework stash
  5. Merkel says Germany must fight for 'our convictions'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Why 2019 is a great year to live abroad

Around 50 million people live outside their native countries, enticed by the many benefits of expatriation. Such an upheaval isn’t without its challenges but as we approach 2019, an expat survey* suggests there’s never been a better time to live abroad.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 11 ways to celebrate New Year like a German
  2. 'Germans have kept it alive': Dinner for One star's son on the enduring legacy of a New Year's Eve favourite
  3. Year in review: The biggest stories from Germany in 2018
  4. German police seize 850kg firework stash
  5. Merkel says Germany must fight for 'our convictions'

Discussion forum

01/01
Germany to lead the way in cervical cancer vaccine
01/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
01/01
Predictions for the future
01/01
Lost keys - big bill expected
31/12
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
30/12
100% financing when buying real estate
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/12
Couple searching for pet friendly house or flat
29/12
Travelogue, My Beloved Germany by Valsan Nellikode
19/12
Join the Open Day of the International School of Hamburg
11/12
Electrician or Handyman for Gartenlicht Repair
04/12
Top floor little apartment with balcony available in Berlin!
01/12
Somatic Support for Winter in Berlin
View all notices
Post a new notice