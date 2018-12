This song is called “In der Weihnachtsbäckerei” and goes like this:

Die Weihnachtsbäckerei is a “Christmas bakery” and describes the act of baking Plätzchen (cookies) in the days before Christmas. Considering that many people (especially small kids) know the song, it might be surprising to hear that it is not a very old one.

The famous children’s songs author Rolf Zuckowsky wrote it on his way home in 1986. In 1987 it first appeared on one of his albums, he introduced it on a German TV show and it quickly became a new folk song.

Until today, during the holiday season it starts appearing on minor rankings of the German charts each year.

Nowadays you can’t enter a kindergarten during the holiday season without hearing it from every corner. So here’s the chorus of the song, for singing along next time you hear it (but be careful, there are many people out there who can’t stand the sing anymore):

In der Weihnachtsbäckerei

Gibt es manche Leckerei

Zwischen Mehl und Milch

Macht so mancher Knilch

Eine riesengroße Kleckerei

In der Weihnachtsbäckerei

In der Weihnachtsbäckerei

In the Christmas bakery

Are many yummy things

From flour to milk

Make one false move

And a great mess there will be

In the Christmas bakery

In the Christmas bakery

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

