Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Schmalzkuchen

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
19 December 2018
22:39 CET+01:00
christmasgerman word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Schmalzkuchen
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
19 December 2018
22:39 CET+01:00
For today’s word of the day, we have chosen a special Christmas treat that is best found on Christmas markets and which name varies depending on where they are eaten. And they taste better than they sound, promise!

If you’ve spent a holiday season in Germany, chances are high that you have stumbled across a bag full of Schmalzkuchen on one of the numerous Christmas markets.

Living in Germany? Need to learn German? Learn online, face-to-face with expert teachers

Schmalzkuchen translates to “lard cakes” and is basically fried unsweetened yeast dough, covered in powdered sugar. So Schmalzkuchen is basically just tiny squared donuts in a bag.

And nowadays, lard isn’t the traditional way of frying them anymore. As vegetarianism is continuously rising in Germany, it becomes more and more common to fry the cakes in vegetable fat.

Schmalzkuchen can be bought in different sized bags - from the small “I’ll just have a nibble”-portion to the big “enough for a family of five”- portion - mostly for quite reasonable prices for a Christmas market. 

Caution, though: There’s a lot of powdered sugar on the cakes. And a lot in this case means A LOT. If you try to cool down the cakes by blowing gently in the bag or even if you let out an uncontrolled breath, chances are high that your face, your clothes and everything in a one-metre-radius will be covered in sweet powder. 

Now, people that are not from the north of Germany might not even know what this article is about based on the title. That is because the greasy donuts are one of the things in Germany which name varies depending on the region you’re in. For everybody who is confused, here is a short overview: 

In parts of Northern Germany (especially Lower Saxony and Bremen, they’re called Schmalzkuchen or Schmalzgreben. If you’re from Potsdam or Lübeck, you might know them as Mutzen.

In Saxony, where cooking the cakes in lard is more common than elsewhere, they are called Kräppelchen, which is connected to the word Krapfen (a jam-filled donut.) If you are based in Franconia, however, you might know them as Striezel.

A woman indulges in Schmalzkuchen at a Christmas market in Hanover. Photo: DPA

Example sentences:

Hast du Lust auf Schmalzkuchen?

Would you like some donuts?

Mein Lieblingsessen auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt sind Schmalzkuchen.

My favourite food on the Christmas market is donuts. 

In Leipzig werden Schmalzkuchen “Kräppelchen” genannt.

In Leipzig, the donuts are called “Kräppelchen.”

Do you know more names for Schmalzkuchen? Let us know in the comments below!

Living in Germany? Need to learn German? Learn online, face-to-face with expert teachers

--

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

christmasgerman word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. End of an era as Germany's last black coal mine closes
  3. Update: 'Historic day' as Germany takes step forward in relaxing rules for foreign workers
  4. Santa analysis: Claus and Europe feel Brexit pinch, as will UK's Christmas
  5. Quiz: How well do you know these festive German traditions?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. End of an era as Germany's last black coal mine closes
  3. Update: 'Historic day' as Germany takes step forward in relaxing rules for foreign workers
  4. Santa analysis: Claus and Europe feel Brexit pinch, as will UK's Christmas
  5. Quiz: How well do you know these festive German traditions?

Discussion forum

21/12
Munich babysitters wanted
21/12
Fire safety suggestions for tree candles
21/12
Christmas Jokes for the Holiday Season
20/12
Loans and financing to buy a car
20/12
Germany to lead the way in cervical cancer vaccine
20/12
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/12
Join the Open Day of the International School of Hamburg
11/12
Electrician or Handyman for Gartenlicht Repair
04/12
Top floor little apartment with balcony available in Berlin!
01/12
Somatic Support for Winter in Berlin
21/11
Learn english online with a canadian teacher!
17/10
Property Manager-Caretaker
View all notices
Post a new notice