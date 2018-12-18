German court jails far-right activist who sold guns online

<p>Mario <span class="st">Rönsch</span>, 35, who was arrested in Budapest in 2016 on a European arrest warrant, received a term of two years and 10 months.</p><p>Because he can still appeal the verdict, he was allowed to leave the court but will have to regularly report to police.</p><p><span class="st">Rönsch</span> in 2016 set up several websites labelled "Migrantenschreck" (Migrants' fright) on which he urged buyers to "arm themselves against refugees".</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180329/german-man-arrested-in-hungary-for-illegally-selling-guns-for-defense-against-migrants">Hungarian police arrest German over online anti-migrant gun store</a></strong></p><p>He sold 167 of the permit-requiring firearms which fire high-velocity rubber bullets that can hurt or even kill, earning almost <span class="ILfuVd">€</span>100,000, which were confiscated.</p><p><span class="st">Rönsch</span> admitted to the internet sales but claimed ignorance he had broken German law and voiced no contrition or regret, the court found.</p><p>The judge pointed out that <span class="st">Rönsch</span> had advertised the weapons as capable of "taking down asylum seekers", a "seditious" sales pitch that took advantage of racist sentiments "in a particularly insidious way".</p>