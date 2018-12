A chocolate factory in the Werl district of Westönnen alerted the fire brigade on Monday after a ton of liquid chocolate coated the street outside, reported RP Online.

Around 8pm on Monday bosses at the DreiMeister factory alerted emergency services that one ton of their liquid chocolate had flowed out of a delivery tank.

The chocolate mass travelled across the factory yard and onto the street, the fire brigade reported.

Photo: DPA

The road had to be closed for two hours so that emergency services and a specialist cleaning company could get to work scraping the chocolate off and cleaning the street.

According to fire chief Karsten Korte the chocolate mass had "already hardened" in some parts when emergency teams arrived so they had to use a shovel to dig parts of it up.

A ten square metre pool of the sweet treat had reportedly formed into a thick layer.

Local newspaper Soester Anzeiger said Tuesday that a "small technical problem" had led to the incident.

However, production was to continue again on Wednesday.

Company boss Markus Luckey, told the newspaper that a failure at the chocolate manufacturer shortly before Christmas during peak production period "would have been a catastrophe".