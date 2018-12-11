A break from the ordinary: Germany’s most unusual hotels

<div><strong>1. Hüttenpalast, Berlin</strong></div><p>Many people like the idea of camping but at the same time aren't prepared to sleep outdoors and forgo indoor plumbing. Enter Hüttenpalast Berlin – the urban glamping spot situated in central Berlin.</p><p>Just a five-minute walk from the nearest U-Bahn, Hermannplatz, the site is built on a former factory loading area, with indoor sleeping quarters on offer in the form of 1960s/70s caravans and stylised wood and hemp-based mountain huts.</p><p>And the ‘camping holidays of your youth’ nostalgia doesn’t end there: the toilets and washrooms are communal. Classic hotel-style rooms with their own private bathrooms are also available – but feel a little like spoiling the retro illusion.</p><p>From embellished caravans to kitsch picnic benches, Hüttenpalast offers all of the vintage aesthetic of a holiday from years gone by – with none of the admin of scraping mud from underneath your fingernails for weeks afterwards.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-2745636%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3Ddc2766e06775005d%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=Hüttenpalast%2C+Berlin%2C+Berlin+Federal+State%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Copenhagen&ssne_untouched=Copenhagen&city=-2745636&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Hüttenpalast%2C+Berlin&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=1234167&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=52.4889243016219&place_id_lon=13.4264755952454&search_pageview_id=dc2766e06775005d&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=dc2766e06775005d&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Rooms from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/huttenpalast.en-gb.html?aid=311076;label=huttenpalast-cUHGtqzx2GiU62WVhFgxwwS267504468715%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap2%3Aac%3Aap1t1%3Aneg%3Afi%3Atikwd-308251346297%3Alp9045897%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=3a33ba807389714dad1c3a2d336e342b;dest_id=-1746443;dest_type=city;dist=0;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1542306088;srfid=4289f775d35bfd9111cf000a700b006712f176d9X1;srpvid=e38e8113362f003a;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl" target="_blank">€73 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-2745636%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3Ddc2766e06775005d%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=Hüttenpalast%2C+Berlin%2C+Berlin+Federal+State%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Copenhagen&ssne_untouched=Copenhagen&city=-2745636&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Hüttenpalast%2C+Berlin&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=1234167&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=52.4889243016219&place_id_lon=13.4264755952454&search_pageview_id=dc2766e06775005d&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=dc2766e06775005d&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1539900375_Huttenplast.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Hüttenpalast 's colourful caravan collective. Photo: Hüttenpalast</i></span></p><p><strong>2. V8 Hotel, Stuttgart</strong></p><p>For auto aficionados, the idea of a car-themed hotel may well rev your engine. And motor fans will be pleased to know that just such a hotel exists – fittingly, in the very town in which cars were invented.</p><p>Situated in Stuttgart, the hotel’s location boasts some serious car credentials, surrounded by industry giants Mercedes-Benz and Porsche’s head offices, as well as Motorworld, a hub for all things four-wheeled.</p><p>The hotel stays true to its roots throughout – classic cars are dotted around the building, with its 16 themed bedrooms offering different adding touches, from a bed made to look like a classic Jaguar, to a ‘Drive-in Cinema’ room with a converted Cadillac bed and a starry night ceiling. There are a further 130 rooms without out-and-out car props, but with automotive wall graphics, for those who want a slightly more toned-down experience.</p><p>The hotel offers a package for those wishing to visit the Mercedes and Porsche museums. With added extras like these, a racy stay is (almost) guaranteed.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=V8+HOTEL+Classic+Motorworld+Region+Stuttgart%2C+Böblingen%2C+Baden-Württemberg%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=v8+hotel&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&ac_position=1&dest_id=180875&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=48.6891472840374&place_id_lon=9.00515735149384&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=5&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Rooms from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/v8-hotel-motorworld-region-stuttgart.en-gb.html" target="_blank">€136 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=V8+HOTEL+Classic+Motorworld+Region+Stuttgart%2C+Böblingen%2C+Baden-Württemberg%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=v8+hotel&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&ac_position=1&dest_id=180875&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=48.6891472840374&place_id_lon=9.00515735149384&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=5&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1539900633_v8 hotel.jpg" style="width: 620px; height: 440px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>The 'Drive in' room at V8, Photo: Frank Hoppe for V8 Hotel </i></span></p><p><strong>3. </strong><strong>Alcatraz Hotel, Rhineland-Palatinate</strong></p><p>Previously, a stay in this building would be doled out as a punishment, but at prison-turned-hotel Alcatraz, willing ‘inmates’ check in with eagerness.</p><p>Built in the 19th century and transformed into a hotel in 2007, the residence retains much of the appearance of its former life as a place of detention through its design. It's decorated in the original style of red sandstone, stainless steel – and the obligatory prison bars.</p><p>The theme even spills into the sartorial, with guests invited to wear striped prison pyjamas upon arrival at their cells. Visitors can opt to stay in a ‘cell room’, with sparse decoration and a door hatch, or a ‘comfort room’, offering a more premium version of the locked-up life.</p><p>However, the similarities only go so far – with comfortable beds, flat screen TVs and a brand motto of "Your experience is our pleasure," it’s clear that a stay at Alcatraz has come a long way over the past 100 years.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=ALCATRAZ+Hotel+am+Japanischen+Garten%2C+Kaiserslautern%2C+Rhineland-Palatinate%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Alcatraz+Hotel%2C+Rhineland-Palatinate&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=22507&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=49.4483115897009&place_id_lon=7.7673527598381&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Rooms from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/alcatraz-am-japanischen-garten.en-gb.html" target="_blank">€48 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=ALCATRAZ+Hotel+am+Japanischen+Garten%2C+Kaiserslautern%2C+Rhineland-Palatinate%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Alcatraz+Hotel%2C+Rhineland-Palatinate&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=22507&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=49.4483115897009&place_id_lon=7.7673527598381&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1539952626_Alcatraz.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>One of Alcatraz Hotel's 'cell rooms'. Photo: Alcatraz Hotel</i></span></p><p><strong>4. Friend.ship Hausboot, Berlin</strong></p><p>Become a sea-farer for a few days at Berlin's Friend.ship. But rest assured, you won't feel cast away when staying here - on the deck alone, this house boat features a sauna and a hot tub. And, with only two bedrooms, you can opt to have the run of the place.</p><p>If your feet are longing to reach terra firma, the boat is docked near popular attractions in Berlin, such as the Natural History Museum and the International Congress Centre. </p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=friend.ship+Hausboot%2C+Berlin%2C+Berlin+Federal+State%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Friend.ship+Hausboot%2C+Berlin&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=2234436&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=52.5015484764999&place_id_lon=13.2093214988708&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Prices start from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/friend-ship-hausboot.en-gb.html?aid=304142;label=gen173nr-1DCAEoggI46AdIM1gEaFCIAQGYAQm4ARfIAQzYAQPoAQGIAgGoAgM;sid=3a33ba807389714dad1c3a2d336e342b;dest_id=80;dest_type=country;dist=0;group_adults=2;hapos=11;hpos=11;nflt=ht_id%3D215;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1542230780;srfid=3e7263e56f8d875a46dd544c37606deee70c343dX11;srpvid=504096bd95ee0013;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl" target="_blank">€262 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=friend.ship+Hausboot%2C+Berlin%2C+Berlin+Federal+State%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Friend.ship+Hausboot%2C+Berlin&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=2234436&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=52.5015484764999&place_id_lon=13.2093214988708&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1542310081_Boat.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 398px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">All at sea on Berlin's Friend.ship. Photo: Hotel Friend.ship Hausboot</i></p><p><strong>5. Burg Colmberg Hotel, Colmberg</strong></p><p>If you've ever dreamt of being royalty, staying in this medieval castle could propel you towards realising your fantasy. Burg Colmberg is a family-run hotel set within a castle whose history goes back over 1,000 years. </p><p>And while staying there doesn't automatically entitle you to a crown or throne, the rooms' interiors have retained their original regal style, with everything from a banqueting hall to wooden four-poster beds inside the castle's walls. Combined with the hotel's location on the Frankenhöhe nature reserve, you're sure to enjoy a stay fit for a king/queen.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=Burg+Colmberg+Hotel%2C+Colmberg%2C+Bavaria%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Burg+Colmberg+Hotel%2C+Colmberg&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=183225&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=49.3605621655994&place_id_lon=10.4085373878479&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Rooms from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/burg-colmberg.en-gb.html?aid=311076;label=burg-colmberg-fLh22UuqvpyVaaOt1muptwS173812714483%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap2%3Aac%3Aap1t2%3Aneg%3Afi%3Atikwd-29626087182%3Alp9045999%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=3a33ba807389714dad1c3a2d336e342b;dest_id=-1756726;dest_type=city;dist=0;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1542306793;srfid=0d77b23edb7992a144a5ee7ee4e79b5f433dc8d2X1;srpvid=f11d82742da500d0;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl" target="_blank">€111 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=Burg+Colmberg+Hotel%2C+Colmberg%2C+Bavaria%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=Burg+Colmberg+Hotel%2C+Colmberg&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=183225&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=49.3605621655994&place_id_lon=10.4085373878479&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1542307404_Castle.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 442px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Burg Colmberg Hotel and its turret. Photo: Burg Colmberg Hotel</i></span></p><p><strong>6. Wintertime Treehouse, Zentendorf </strong></p><p>Hansel and Gretel fans, eat your heart out. This tree house in Saxony lets you get back to nature (within reason - there is WiFi in the wilderness). This hotel in eastern Germany also features an adventure park, complete with secret tunnels, museums and mazes.</p><p>As you might expect from a hotel so inextricably linked to the outdoors, intrepid explorers can get their kicks by hiking in the surrounding areas. And there's an on-site bowling alley for when the pull of nature subsides.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=Kulturinsel+Einsiedel+-+Wintertime+Treehouse%2C+Zentendorf%2C+Saxony%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=2047306&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=51.2946501742237&place_id_lon=15.0190743031494&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&ss_raw=Wintertime+Treehouse%2C+Zentendorf+" target="_blank">Prices </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/kulturinsel-einsiedel-wintertime-treehouse.en-gb.html?label=opensearch-plugin;sid=3a33ba807389714dad1c3a2d336e342b;dest_id=-1892339;dest_type=city;dist=0;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1542307565;srfid=83a2f5ccf45a94a4a7a13a161f9f991a9bc1b71bX1;srpvid=213683f6b1a90092;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl" target="_blank">start from €248</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=Kulturinsel+Einsiedel+-+Wintertime+Treehouse%2C+Zentendorf%2C+Saxony%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=2047306&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=51.2946501742237&place_id_lon=15.0190743031494&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&ss_raw=Wintertime+Treehouse%2C+Zentendorf+" target="_blank"> per night.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1542309583_Treehouse2.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 401px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Get back to nature at the Wintertime Treehouse. Photo: Booking.com</i></p><p><strong>7. BaseCamp Bonn, Bonn</strong></p><p>At BaseCamp, 'transport' is the word of the day. Guests can choose to sleep in everything from old train carriages to camper vans masquerading as rocket shuttles. </p><p>With 13 vintage caravans, two sleeper trains, and four Airstreams, you'll be able to experience time spent on the road or rails - with no traffic or rattling to disturb you.</p><p>The hotel puts on a daily breakfast buffet and there's an indoor beer garden and barbecue area for spending some down time before climbing back into your vehicle for a good night's sleep.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=BaseCamp+Bonn%2C+Bonn%2C+North+Rhine-Westphalia%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=BaseCamp+Bonn%2C+Bonn&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=628037&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=50.7078609961011&place_id_lon=7.12363600730896&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Rooms from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/basecamp-bonn.en-gb.html?label=opensearch-plugin;sid=3a33ba807389714dad1c3a2d336e342b;dest_id=80;dest_type=country;dist=0;group_adults=2;hapos=4;hpos=4;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1542310925;srfid=f1ca39b64484fdfd02133aac07059cd62e494081X4;srpvid=adca8a86a65a001a;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl" target="_blank">€26 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=BaseCamp+Bonn%2C+Bonn%2C+North+Rhine-Westphalia%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=BaseCamp+Bonn%2C+Bonn&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=628037&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=50.7078609961011&place_id_lon=7.12363600730896&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1542311595_Train.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 397px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Spend the night in a train at BaseCamp Bonn. Photo: BaseCamp Bonn</i></span></p><p><strong>8. The QVEST Hideaway, Cologne</strong></p><p>Is it an art gallery? Is it a hotel? It's both - and so much more. This boutique hotel takes inspiration from QVEST Magazin, a German fashion and lifestyle title, and describes itself as "a living showroom filled with designer touches and fashion sense."</p><p>As well as featuring a private art gallery, the building itself cuts a cultural figure, having been built back in the 1800s and boasting a former life as Cologne's historic archive.</p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=THE+QVEST+hideaway%2C+Cologne%2C+North+Rhine-Westphalia%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=The+QVEST+Hideaway%2C+Cologne&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=1107362&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=50.9434784&place_id_lon=6.94496583068849&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">Rooms from </a><a href="http://www.booking.com/hotel/de/the-qvest-hideaway-cologne.en-gb.html?aid=311076;label=the-qvest-hideaway-cologne-P2lvxIifrHqJQxs%2AA4SmzQS162162727629%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap2%3Aac%3Aap1t1%3Aneg%3Afi%3Atikwd-100464490355%3Alp9045957%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=3a33ba807389714dad1c3a2d336e342b;dest_id=-1810561;dest_type=city;dist=0;group_adults=2;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1542312095;srfid=68803d42c896efe1e681cace268eae29e2099fb0X1;srpvid=59458ccfe7e5008e;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl" target="_blank">€120 per night</a><a href="https://www.booking.com/searchresults.en-gb.html?aid=1638638&lang=en-gb&sid=047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df&sb=1&src=searchresults&src_elem=sb&error_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.booking.com%2Fsearchresults.en-gb.html%3Faid%3D1638638%3Bsid%3D047ac9cb7fd606a9afa736ed57ebc6df%3Bcheckin%3D2019-07-26%3Bcheckout%3D2019-07-28%3Bclass_interval%3D1%3Bdest_id%3D-1746443%3Bdest_type%3Dcity%3Bdtdisc%3D0%3Bgroup_adults%3D2%3Bgroup_children%3D0%3Binac%3D0%3Bindex_postcard%3D0%3Blabel_click%3Dundef%3Bno_rooms%3D1%3Boffset%3D0%3Bpostcard%3D0%3Braw_dest_type%3Dcity%3Broom1%3DA%252CA%3Bsb_price_type%3Dtotal%3Bshw_aparth%3D1%3Bslp_r_match%3D0%3Bsrpvid%3D5667674ea7a701b9%3Bss_all%3D0%3Bssb%3Dempty%3Bsshis%3D0%26%3B&ss=THE+QVEST+hideaway%2C+Cologne%2C+North+Rhine-Westphalia%2C+Germany&is_ski_area=&ssne=Berlin&ssne_untouched=Berlin&city=-1746443&checkin_monthday=26&checkin_month=7&checkin_year=2019&checkout_monthday=28&checkout_month=7&checkout_year=2019&group_adults=2&group_children=0&no_rooms=1&from_sf=1&ss_raw=The+QVEST+Hideaway%2C+Cologne&ac_position=0&ac_langcode=en&ac_click_type=b&dest_id=1107362&dest_type=hotel&place_id_lat=50.9434784&place_id_lon=6.94496583068849&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&search_selected=true&search_pageview_id=5667674ea7a701b9&ac_suggestion_list_length=1&ac_suggestion_theme_list_length=0" target="_blank">.</a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1542312801_QVEST.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 411px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>"A living showroom" - QVEST Hideaway. Photo: Booking.com</i></span></p><p><i><span style="font-size:11px;">This article was produced by The Local and contains affiliate links from <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://booking.com&source=gmail&ust=1543389591161000&usg=AFQjCNFlez8NKhhmtAhcXhy6GR2ommrsQw" href="https://www.booking.com/index.html?aid=1638638" target="_blank">booking.com</a>. The Local will earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a booking. </span></i></p>