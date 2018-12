Construction workers found the bomb at the intersection of Bismarckstraße and Steinmetzstraße in Mönchengladbach, a city in North Rhine-Westphalia that's just shy of 300,000 residents.

The ordinance disposal squad will deactivate it on Monday at 8 pm, and parts of the city centre will therefore be evacuated from 3 p.m. onwards, reported the city on its website.

The area within a radius of 300 to 500 metres around the site will be shut down completely. Therefore traffic in the city centre will be completely closed off during the deactivation.

From 3 p.m. onwards, most entrances to the city's main train station will also be shut down, reported the city, and the station will be completely closed starting from 7:45 pm. Trains will no longer be stopping there from 6 p.m onwards.

The deactivation follows a series of recent World War II bomb discoveries in western Germany. On November 29th, 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes in Cologne after a bomb discovery, following another find of a WWII bomb in October, revealed by low water levels on the Rhine River.

In late October in Frankfurt, a WWII bomb was also discovered during construction work in the centre of the city, affecting 16,000 people.

