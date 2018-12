A German union on Tuesday said its pilots had agreed the outlines of a deal with Ryanair for better pay and conditions, calling off further industrial action for now.

The breakthrough in the long-simmering row comes after German pilots staged a series of strikes in recent months that caused major disruptions for the Irish budget carrier, which has faced staff unrest across Europe.

The powerful Cockpit union (VC) said its members had agreed a "cornerstone" deal with a view to signing final collective labour agreements by March.

"Until then, no industrial action will be taken," VC said in a statement.

The deal includes a higher basic salary for pilots, making them less dependent on the variable part of their wages.

All German-based pilots will also be given German labour contracts rather than being employed under Irish legislation, VC said, resolving a key bone of contention.

German cabin crew, who are represented by a different union, already agreed a deal with Ryanair last month that will boost salaries and guaranteed flight hours.

Ryanair only began recognizing unions for the first time in its 30-year history a year ago, to avert mass strikes during the busy Christmas period.

But a wave of industrial action by cabin and cockpit crew since then has dented profits.

The walkouts included two coordinated pan-European strikes that led to hundreds of flight cancellations.

In a bid to end the tensions, the no-frills airline has so far managed to clinch labour agreements with staff in several countries including Britain, Portugal and Italy.