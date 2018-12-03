Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Lebensmüde

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 December 2018
08:13 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Lebensmüde
Photo: Depositphotos
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 December 2018
08:13 CET+01:00
Perhaps a useful word on the gloomy winter days that are ahead of us in December, Lebensmüde describes when you simply feel weary of life.

Lebensmüde is a compound noun made up of the words Leben (life) and müde (tired), it therefore translates to ‘life tired’ and describes the feeling of being tired or weary of life.

Its closest English equivalents are probably world-weary, depressed, fed up, restless and dissatisfied.

Living in Germany? Need to learn German? Learn online, face-to-face with expert teachers

It is mostly used to describe people who are fed up and depressed, but could also be used to describe someone who has done something out of character to break the monotony of everyday life (for example they were lebensmüde and so decided to do a skydive or go travelling for a big change of pace).

Sometimes it is simply used to describe someone doing something crazy: Er muss lebensmüde sein (He must be tired of life). 

Examples:

Bist du lebensmüde?

Are you feeling done with life?

Das Lebensniveau ist immer schlechter und man trifft kranke, lebensmüde Menschen Tag für Tag.

Living standards are getting worse and worse and we are faced with unwell, world-weary people everyday.

Living in Germany? Need to learn German? Learn online, face-to-face with expert teachers

--

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. German police shut down concert over 'Sieg Heil' chants
  2. Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?
  3. How self-employed people in Germany will finally be able to afford health insurance
  4. Tip of the week: How to donate time or money in Germany over the holidays
  5. Berlin hails Bush as 'architect' of German unity

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. German police shut down concert over 'Sieg Heil' chants
  2. Are Christmas pickle ornaments really a German tradition?
  3. How self-employed people in Germany will finally be able to afford health insurance
  4. Tip of the week: How to donate time or money in Germany over the holidays
  5. Berlin hails Bush as 'architect' of German unity

Discussion forum

04/12
"Love Actually" and other feel-good movies
04/12
Munich babysitters wanted
04/12
Costs associated with home ownership in Germany
04/12
Wiring up lights in a German apartment
04/12
Worst bus route in Berlin
04/12
Certified translators for German to English
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/12
Top floor little apartment with balcony available in Berlin!
01/12
Somatic Support for Winter in Berlin
21/11
Learn english online with a canadian teacher!
17/10
Property Manager-Caretaker
08/10
Remembrance Dinner
19/09
Berlin Metropolitan School: Open House
View all notices
Post a new notice