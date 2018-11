A large majority of Green party members voted to make Frauentag (International Women’s Day), which takes place on Match 8th, a public holiday in the capital. In doing so they followed in the path of coalition partners the SPD and Die LInke, whose members had already voted for the proposal.

Now the city government has to pass the law through the city Senate before the end of the year to ensure that the public holiday comes into force in 2019.

Many Berliners will feel that the introduction of an extra Feiertag is long overdue. Each of the 16 German states set their own public holidays and the capital has some of the fewest.

While Bavarians have 13 days off throughout the year (in reality fewer, as some always fall on the weekend), Berliners only have nine.

International Women’s Day first took place in 1911 on the initiative of the German Social Democrat Clara Zetkin and has been held annually on March 8th since 1921.