Bargeld is the German word for cash. It is made up of Geldscheinen (bank notes) and Münzen (coins) and is still the most popular method of payment in Germany.

Whereas other countries like Sweden are close to becoming cashless societies, Germans are sticking with the traditional forms of money.

Bargeld is a compound noun constructed from Bar (cash) and Geld (money), so literally means “cash money”. Often, just the word bar is used.

The German idiom Bargeld lacht, (literally “Cash laughs”) equates to the English “Cash is king”.

Examples:

Normalerweise zahle ich bar aber heute zahle ich mit Karte.

Normally I pay in cash but today I’m paying by card.

Bargeld besteht in Banknoten und Münzen.

Hard money consist of bank notes and coins.

