What led to the German collapse in WWI?
5 November 2018
09:56 CET+01:00
German generals Erich Ludendorff und Paul von Hindenburg on the Eastern Front on November 9th, 1918.
Good article.
I have two notes;
1) The torpedo warfare wasn't a two year program, but instead two separate month long programs. When Germany initially rolled out the U-Boat warfare plan it was internationally frowned upon and US threatened to intervene if the program was kept up. Germany then retracted the policy and prohibited U-Boat warfare , however two years later in a more desperate attempt to secure victory that the rolled the policy out again - at which point British boats were prepared for the threat and the program wasn't as successful as it had previously been. They also retracted this policy mere months later but America had already entered the scene by then.
2) The two most influential causes of German defeat were that
a) Under Wilhelm II's rule the economy was absolutely ruined, in spite of their prominence as a global leader in production. Their national spending was monumentally high and the legislator was unable to rise taxes on highest income bracket nor estate taxes - two things which would have helped immensely after the war. Simply put they did not have enough money to fight the war, and - something which made things worse - the only possibility of them paying off their huge debt and countering their sky rocketing inflation was to win the war and extract reparations payments from France & the UK.
b) Their initial strategy failed almost immediately and created a vacuum where Germany had no real strategy in place to win the war and were stuck fighting a war only because they had no way out of it. They initially planned to siege France by way of the low-countries, similar to the style of the war of 1870, take Paris and then send those troops to fight on the Russian front. A few things got in their way here, firstly Belgium stood up against the incoming Germans much stronger than anticipated and slowed the efforts down to the point where Russia had already invaded eastern Prussia, secondly England was thought to remain offshore however their support of the French served as a huge dissadvantage to Germany's western front. In a relatively short amount of time Germany's initial plan to counteract a two front war was crushed and their military efforts were split in two - one side fighting Russia and the other side fighting UK/France/ les Pays bas.
Another notable blunder was after the bolshivek revolution when Russia withdrew their troops from Prussian territory Germany didn't send the nearly 3,000,000 troops to fight in the western front as fear grew of the growing threat of communism (which could have been a real threat.) By the time the USA joined the war Germany's fate was set in stone, however their joining the war definitely crushed any hope of coming out as a victor.
It's also of note that the events prior to WWI are a direct cause of the national socialist party having the environment available to come to power. The state of the economy in 1919 (alongside with the rushed nature of the creation) guaranteed failure for the Weimar republic. There was no way that Germany could possibly pay back their debts, nor their now due reparation payments, and led to multiple disasters pre national socialist party anyways.
