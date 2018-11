The block must not have been sufficiently secured as it slipped off the back of the truck and travelled for 70 metres before it came to a stop, according to a police spokesman on Thursday. The 22-year old driver of the truck suffered from shock.

The driver was on the motorway on Wednesday evening when a car and a lorry wanted to pull onto the road just in front of her at the Dillenburg exit.

According to the police spokesman, she couldn’t prevent emergency braking when the car and the lorry pulled in front in front of her, and her low-bed truck jackknifed because of the sharp braking.

The drivers of the car and the lorry simply drove away.

The motorway had to be closed for several hours to clean up after the incident. The granite block had torn through a crash barrier among other things, said the police spokesman.

The police will now investigate both the drivers who escaped the scene, and the low-bed driver who possibly failed to sufficiently secure the granite block onto her vehicle.