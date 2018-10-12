Pedestrian dies after alleged assault by cyclist in Hanover

<p>The man, Ilya T., succumbed to his serious injuries on Thursday evening, according to the public prosecutor's office in Hanover. An arrest warrant had already been issued against the 28-year-old cyclist.</p><p>According to previous information, the 28-year-old had to avoid a pedestrian crossing the street in Hanover’s Limmerstraße - a busy shopping street in the Linden-Nord neighbourhood - on Monday afternoon.</p><p>Enraged, the cyclist struck T. several times in the face until he fell to the ground unconscious with several head injuries. Numerous passers-by witnessed the attack, <a href="http://www.haz.de/Hannover/Aus-der-Stadt/Hannover-Fussgaenger-nach-Attacke-auf-Limmerstrasse-gestorben">reported the Hannoverische Allgemeine</a>.</p><p>Passers-by had provided first aid until rescue workers arrived, and T. had been in a coma since Monday.</p><p>Initially, the act was considered a dangerous bodily injury, but on Wednesday, the police classified the case as an attempted homicide. According to prosecutor Kathrin Söfker, the attacker has martial arts experience.</p><p>"He must know that such blows cause serious injuries," she told the newspaper. The 28-year-old has been in custody since Wednesday and was apparently under the influence of drugs during the attack. However, the blood result is still pending.</p><p>On Monday, the attacker had been released, initially due to lack of grounds for arrest.</p><p>On Wednesday he was arrested in his apartment and brought before a judge at the request of the public prosecutor's office.</p><p>Shaken up residents told the <i>Hannoverische Allgemeine</i> that they had not seen pedestrians and cyclists have any problems with each other before, and that most cyclists are especially cautious on Limmerstraße due to a tram which runs through the street.</p><p>“People here take good care of each other,” said one cyclist to the newspaper. </p>