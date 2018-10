The fight, which broke out at around 8.15pm on Monday, followed a dispute with an operator of a ride at the Herbstmesse (autumn fair) in the Werder district.

The passengers who wanted to go on the ride had not followed the operator's instructions, and he called security services when they continued contesting him, according to the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung.

A roughly 30-person dispute then broke out, reportedly with young festival-goers and employees of the fair. The disturbance resulted in three injuries,the severity of which police have not yet reported.

One man was particularly argumentative with the police, according to reports, and extra enforcement had to be called. The police got in touch with the parents of some of the festivalgoers so that they could be picked up.

Alcohol was reportedly involved. Police are investigating the incident to establish what happened.