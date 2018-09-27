Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany beats Turkey for right to host Euro 2024

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 September 2018
15:59 CEST+02:00
2024 european championshipturkeyheiko maas

Share this article

Germany beats Turkey for right to host Euro 2024
Philip Lahm and integration ambassador Celia Sasic at the announcement ceremony for the EC 2024. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 September 2018
15:59 CEST+02:00
Germany on Thursday won the race to host the 2024 European Championship as UEFA backed a bid seen as safer than the rival Turkish proposal.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced the winner following a campaign that saw politics and concerns over human rights in Turkey play a central role. 

"I'd like to thank the UEFA Executive for their incredible confidence and I feel the responsibility - we will do our utmost to live up to expectations," said German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel after the announcement.

"We want to put on a huge football festival and show the world how hospitable we are," said ex-Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who will head the organizing committee.

UEFA considered that the German bid already had everything in place to host a successful event - from stadiums to infrastructure and hotels.

European football's governing body has also said it wants to make as much money as possible from the 2024 tournament and Germany was considered the better financial bet.

The win also offers a boost to German football after a disastrous 2018 World Cup, when the country failed to qualify for the last 16 - after winning the tournament in 2014.

SEE ALSO: 'I thought that they'd get killed by Germany': Fans react to Die Mannschaft's  schock defeat

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said the 2024 tournament "will be an opportunity to show what we stand for in Germany: openness to the world and tolerance, freedom and respect.

"Together, we have to make the European Championship a tournament for all Europeans," he added in a statement.

Turkey meanwhile had been desperate to host its first ever major sporting event but its bid was weakened by concerns over its faltering economy, lacking transport network and, perhaps most importantly, human rights.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loomed large over the campaign and Thursday's defeat may be seen in part as a personal rebuke.

His government's unprecedented crackdown, including thousands of arrests, following a failed 2016 coup has raised worldwide concern.

That unease was shared by UEFA, which noted in its evaluation report that the Turkish bid's "lack of action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern."

 

2024 european championshipturkeyheiko maas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 10 jobs you can do if you don’t want to teach English in Germany
  3. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  4. How traditional German cuisine is overcoming its PR crisis
  5. German Word of the Day: Der Dreikäsehoch

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

10 things you should never do in Germany

Every country has its own unique cultural dos and don’ts. You won’t get a round of applause for remembering the dos, but you can get into seriously hot water for forgetting the don’ts. To help you out, here’s The Local’s guide to 10 things you should never do in Germany.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 10 jobs you can do if you don’t want to teach English in Germany
  3. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  4. How traditional German cuisine is overcoming its PR crisis
  5. German Word of the Day: Der Dreikäsehoch
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/09
How to quit your job in Germany
27/09
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
27/09
German taxation on dividends and capital gains
26/09
How to make wine
26/09
Installing an induction cooktop w/ touch controls
26/09
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/09
Berlin Metropolitan School: Open House
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
06/09
Mutterschutz
15/08
Right Hand Drive BMW 320i for sale
07/08
Everyone remembered
View all notices
Advertisement