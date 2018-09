Or it’s the middle of summer and you’re sitting, laughing in a beer garden with your pals. Or your sitting in your favourite coffee shop, catching up with your best friend whom you haven’t seen in too long.

Gemütlichkeit is arguably one of the most famous German concepts. The word encompasses sensations of coziness, contentment and warmth. The term can also be extended to refer to the sense of social acceptance and well-being.

Although it’s a very German term, Gemütlichkeit has transcended its linguistic roots and can be used in English. It has a broader meaning than English terms such as cozy, or comfortable, which makes it the perfect word to describe that sensation of warmth and well-being.

Examples:

Dieses Café gefällt mir nicht, da es an Gemütlichkeit mangelt.

I don’t like this cafe because it’s not very cozy

Ich fühle mich sehr gemütlich, wenn ich im Sommer Wein auf dem Balkon trinke.

I feel very warm and pleasant when I drink wine on the balcony in summer