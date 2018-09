A Dreikäsehoch is a small child, especially a boy who is being obstreperous or cheeky. It is generally used in a derogatory manner, as a means of putting the young child in their place. A similar English term might be rascal or squirt.

So next time your nephew is impudent, you have the perfect way of reproaching him: by calling him 'three cheeses high’.

Examples:

Dein Sohn ist sehr frech, er ist ein Dreikäsehoch.

Your son is very cheeky, he’s a rascal.

Der Dreikäsehoch hat mein Sandwich gegessen.

The squirt ate my sandwich.

