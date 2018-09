He had bought the cabinet at a furniture exchange, a spokeswoman for the interior senator of the Hanseatic city in northwest Germany said on Tuesday.

The bars - a total of 2.5 kg of gold - were probably hidden for decades in an envelope on the back wall of a drawer.

They currently have an estimated value of around €83,500 - according to the Senate. And the man who found it will not walk away empty handed; he will receive around €2,500.

Although the man had bought the furniture, it was correct for him to report his discovery to the authorities, according to the spokeswoman. That's because he had not purchased the gold bars which were hidden inside it.

The finder brought the gold to the lost property office in Bremen in August. With the help of the police, the origin of the treasure was clarified.

The kitchen cabinet had belonged to a senior citizen from Bremen who had died in March. The late pensioner was considered wealthy and had lived in the house where the kitchen cupboard was all his life.