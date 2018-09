Significant gusts are expected to hit northern Germany towards the end of the week, according to forecasters.

The country has enjoyed a sweltering hot and long summer - but it’s reportedly going to turn “turbulent” from Friday.

Bild reports that the north of the country could be hit by stormy weather through the weekend. The mercury is expected to sink on Friday in the rest of the country, as well.

"Starting Friday it will be quite turbulent,"meteorologist Dominik Jung from weather portal wetter.net told the newspaper.

"The temperature is going down, it's getting cooler on the weekend and then we could have a heavy storm on Sunday night."

"Gale-force gusts up to 110 km per hour are possible” in coastal regions, said the forecaster.

Elsewhere, wind speeds could reach 88 km per hour.

It’s also set to become a bit colder. Early next week it is forecast to be around 16 degrees.

As we reported earlier this week, temperatures have crept up again as Germany enjoys a late surge of sun.

The temperature hit 28C in Berlin on Wednesday and 29C in Baden-Baden.

Our advice: enjoy the sun while it lasts.