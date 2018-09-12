Update: Ryanair pilots and cabin crew stage walkout in Germany as disruption sparked

<p>"All 12 German bases are affected, especially the bigger ones in Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, Hahn and at the Berlin airports," said the vice-chairman of Germany's Cockpit pilots' federation (Vereinigung Cockpit or VC), Markus Wahl. </p><p>The twelve bases are located in Germany in Berlin Schönefeld and in Tegel, Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Hahn, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Weeze, Hamburg, Bremen, Nuremberg, Memmingen and Baden-Baden</p><p>According to Verdi service workers' union figures, around 30 cabin crew workers gathered at Berlin Schönefeld airport with banners early on Wednesday morning, <a href="https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/berlin/verkehr/ryanair-streik-in-berlin-40-fluege-in-schoenefeld-und-tegel-gestrichen-31251940">the Berliner Zeitung reports.</a></p><p>"We hope that this strike shows a significant effect, that the company realizes the employees won't accept rotten working conditions and bad pay any longer," said Verdi spokesman Andreas Splanemann at the demonstration.</p><p>But with affected passengers largely warned off in advance, there were few stranded travellers to see the workers with their placards reading: "no rights, no flights" and "Ryanair must change".</p><p>The Irish budget carrier said it was cancelling 150 out of 400 scheduled flights to and from Germany because of the walkout, which it slammed as "unacceptable" and "unnecessary".</p><p>The Berliner Zeitung said that in the German capital 40 flights at Schönefeld and Tegel had been cancelled. </p><p>At Frankfurt airport, the <a href="https://www.hessenschau.de/wirtschaft/streik---28-ryanair-fluege-in-frankfurt-gestrichen,ryanair-158.html">Hessenschau reports </a>that 28 of the 44 scheduled flights there had been axed on Wednesday. Employees were also demonstrating with placards there. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1536740816_108970679.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Ryanair employees on the picket line at Frankfurt airport. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>In North Rhine-Westphalia a Cologne/Bonn airport spokesman said initially 20 of the planned 56 Ryanair flights due to take off or land had been cancelled, reports DPA. In Weeze, according to a spokesman, 12 of the 28 flights were axed. </p><p>In Hamburg, however, only two of the 14 scheduled flights were expected to be cancelled. </p><p>Meanwhile in Bavaria, Munich and Memmingen airports appeared not to have cancellations, while in Nuremberg six of the twenty Ryanair connections were expected to be disrupted.</p><p>Ryanair also said on Tuesday it may have to close some bases across Germany and slash jobs if the stoppages drag on.</p><p>Germany's Cockpit pilots' federation and the Verdi service workers' union called the 24-hour strike, which started at 3am after they said talks with Ryanair management were deadlocked.</p><p>The strike comes as Ryanair is already bracing for a mass coordinated walkout by cabin crew in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.</p><p>Union leaders are expected to announce details of the stoppage in Brussels on Thursday.</p><p>They have vowed to stage "the biggest strike action the company has ever seen".</p><p>Ryanair has been clashing with worker representatives ever since it took the unprecedented step last year to start recognizing trade unions in a bid to avert widespread Christmas strikes.</p><p>Last month, Ryanair pilots in five European countries, including Germany, held their first-ever simultaneous walkout, causing some 400 flight cancellations and travel chaos for 55,000 passengers.</p><p><strong>Job threats</strong></p><p>Ryanair, a 33-year-old firm, has however struck some labour agreements since then, reaching its first-ever union deal with Italian pilots in late August.</p><p>In Ireland, pilots voted to accept an agreement on improved working conditions last week.</p><p>The breakthrough prompted Ryanair to back down from an earlier threat that it would move several aircraft and 300 jobs from Ireland to Poland.</p><p>Germany's Cockpit and Verdi unions, which represent some 400 Germany-based Ryanair pilots and 1,000 flight personnel, condemned the airline's attempt to squeeze them with a similar threat.</p><p>"This is how Ryanair deals with its employees: putting pressure on them, scaring them and threatening job losses," Cockpit's vice president Markus Wahl told AFP.</p><p>"We are not making a threat," Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs told a Frankfurt press conference on Tuesday.</p><p>"If you have ongoing strikes, that's the economic impact."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1536741034_108969502.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 399px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Ryanair employees stand with Verdi flags outside Berlin Schönefeld airport on Wednesday. Photo: DPA </i></span></p><p><strong> '€190,000 a year' </strong></p><p>The no-frills airline boasts lower costs per passenger than its competitors and is eyeing profits of around €1.25 billion this year.</p><p>But staff have long complained that they earn less than counterparts at rival airlines.</p><p>Another key gripe of workers based in countries other than Ireland is the fact that Ryanair employs them under Irish legislation.</p><p>They say this creates huge insecurity for them, blocking their access to state benefits in their country.</p><p>Unions also want the airline to give contractors the same work conditions as staff employees.</p><p>Ryanair counters that it has already offered significant pay increases and steadier contracts. It said German pilots can make "up to €190,000 a year".</p><p>But Cockpit's Wahl said that only applies to "a handful" of people, with starting salaries around €39,000 and the most experienced fliers taking home around €110,000 a year in fixed pay, which can be topped up depending on flight hours.</p><p>Wahl said pilots were fighting for more pay overall, and specifically a higher fixed-rate salary.</p><p>The Verdi union said Ryanair cabin crew earn a basic gross salary of €800 to €1,200 a month on average, far below what rival EasyJet pays.</p><p>"The wages are so low that they are insufficient to ensure a decent living standard," Verdi board member Christine Behle said.</p>