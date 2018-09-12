German Word of the Day: Das Sprachgefühl

<p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><strong>Why have we chosen the word?</strong></p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;">We though it was a fitting word to launch our new series. </p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><i>Sprachgefühl</i> translates literally as ‘language-feeling’. It is a compound noun combining ‘Sprache’ (language) and ‘Gefühl’ (feeling) which describes when someone has the feel for a language.</p><p dir="ltr" style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;">It not only describes someone with a good understanding of a language, but someone for whom what is linguistically correct and appropriate for certain situations comes intuitively.</p><p dir="ltr" style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;">If you have <i>das Sprachgefühl </i>then you subconsciously recognize what is grammatically accurate, just as you would with your native language. It is what we all aim to achieve when aiming for fluency in a foreign language.</p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><strong>Examples: </strong></p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><i>Ich will mein Sprachgefühl verbessern. </i></p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;">I want to improve my feeling for the language.</p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><i>Du besitzt ein hervorragendes Sprachgefühl.</i></p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;">You have an outstanding feel for the language. </p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;">___</p><p style="font-variant-ligatures: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2;"><i>Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:rachel.stern@thelocal.com">Rachel Stern</a> with your suggestion. </i></p>