Former SPD chief Schulz to AfD's Gauland: 'You belong in the dung heap of German history'

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-6e778e9b-7fff-f238-a9d8-4657eced58cb">The former Social Democrats (SPD) leader Martin Schulz verbally attacked Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alexander Gauland in an impassioned speech, saying he belonged in the “Misthaufen” - the dung heap - of German history, <a href="https://rp-online.de/politik/deutschland/debatte-im-bundestag-martin-schulz-attackiert-alexander-gauland_aid-32889957">reports German media</a>.</p><p>MPs were holding the fiery debate in the Bundestag in the aftermath of far-right protests in eastern Germany. In addition to immigration and far-right violence, the national budget plan was also on the agenda.</p><p>The AfD, which is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag, raised concerns over the depiction of the right-wing demonstrators who took part in protests in the eastern German city of Chemnitz, describing most of them as “concerned citizens” rather than as part of extremist mobs.</p><p>Gauland said the protestors who gave Hitler salutes, an illegal act in Germany, belong to a minority and that "the real crime was the bloody act committed by two asylum-seekers in Chemnitz", <a href="https://www.dw.com/en/bundestag-gets-rowdy-over-far-right-violence-immigration/a-45453193" target="_blank">Deutsche Welle reports.</a></p><p>But his speech prompted an emotional response from Schulz, who stood up to accuse the AfD of adopting “the means of fascism”, pointing to a strategy of reducing complex political problems down to one thing, "in general related to a minority in a country,” he said.</p><p>"Migrants are to blame for everything - there have been similar words in this house before," Schulz said, referring to the time of Nazism.</p><p>"It's time for democracy to defend itself against these people," he added.</p><p>His speech was followed by loud applause from several members of government. He was also given a standing ovation by some.</p><p>Schulz also referenced Gauland’s previous comments at the beginning of June that<a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180604/merkel-slams-afd-leaders-shameful-comparison-of-nazis-with-bird-shit"> the Nazi era was only a “speck of bird shit” in the course of Germany's long history.</a> Schulz said: “Mr Gauland, the amount of bird shit is a dung heap, and there is where you belong in German history.”</p><p>Schulz received a standing ovation from his fellow Social Democrats, along with politicians from the Green and Left parties.</p><p>Gauland reacted by saying what he said had "nothing to do with fascism".</p><p>"Barricade yourself in the federal chancellery, further from reality," he added.</p>