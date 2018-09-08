Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US Army to boost strength in Germany by 1,500 troops

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 September 2018
04:51 CEST+02:00
usatrumpnatoarmytroops

Share this article

US Army to boost strength in Germany by 1,500 troops
File photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 September 2018
04:51 CEST+02:00
The US Army said on Friday it would deploy an additional 1,500 troops in Germany, despite President Donald Trump's repeated complaints that the NATO partner is spending too little on joint defence.
The troops will be deployed by September 2020 -- adding to more than 33,000 US troops already there -- said US Army Europe, which called it "a display of our continued commitment to NATO and our collective resolve to support European security".
 
US Ambassador Richard Grenell said that "Americans are committed to strengthening the transatlantic alliance and President Trump's promise to increase US defence capabilities means the alliance is stronger today".
 
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen called the new deployments "a welcome sign of the vitality of transatlantic relations" and "a commitment to common security".
 
Trump has long complained that European NATO members do not pay enough for their own defence, singling out Germany for particular criticism. At a NATO summit in July, Trump called Germany "a captive of Russia" because of its energy links and a major new gas pipeline project in the works.
 
NATO allies agreed at a summit in Wales in 2014 to move towards spending two percent of GDP on defence by 2024. But Germany, Europe's biggest economy, spends just 1.2 percent, compared with 3.5 percent for the US.
 
The US Army Europe statement said the force structure change was a result of a wider 2017 directive to build up the ranks.
 
"As the US Army grows, a significant portion of that growth will take place in Europe as the mission to defend NATO allies and deter aggression continues to be a priority," it said in a statement.
usatrumpnatoarmytroops
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Sign up today for half price student membership with The Local
  2. Grüß Gott, Moin, Hallo! The complete guide to regional dialects around Germany
  3. Merkel, Macron look to fire up stuttering Franco-German motor
  4. US Army to boost strength in Germany by 1,500 troops
  5. This is how Germans spend their free time
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sign up today for half price student membership with The Local
  2. Grüß Gott, Moin, Hallo! The complete guide to regional dialects around Germany
  3. Merkel, Macron look to fire up stuttering Franco-German motor
  4. US Army to boost strength in Germany by 1,500 troops
  5. This is how Germans spend their free time
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/09
Where to buy a menstrual cup (DivaCup etc.)
07/09
Suggestions for rustic wedding weekend venues
07/09
New in Berlin (or new to this forum)
07/09
Tips for passing a practical driving test
06/09
Cycling in the Stuttgart area
06/09
Maternity leave and the law in Germany
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/09
Mutterschutz
15/08
Right Hand Drive BMW 320i for sale
07/08
Everyone remembered
16/07
Open Day Royal British Legion Osnabrueck
11/07
British in Westfalen
View all notices
Advertisement