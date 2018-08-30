7 events not to miss throughout Germany in September

<p><strong><a href="http://indisches-kulturinstitut.de/event/indien-festival-das-grosse-event-in-der-frankfurter-innenstadt">India Festival</a>, Frankfurt, September 1st</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1535634903_Indiafesttteam.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>The organizers of the India Festival. Photo courtesy of Ajit Ranade. </i></span></p><p>Germany’s Indian community is growing in size and influence, with close to 100,000 Indians or people of Indian origin now living in Deutschland. This Saturday’s first India Festival will showcase the southeast Asian country’s cultural highlights, ranging from flavourful food samples from several regions to yoga classes. The colourful Khatju Sapura Dance Company will be entertaining visitors throughout the day on the main stage, and vendors will also set up shop to sell their handcrafts ranging from scarves to ornate pots.</p><p>Hosted by the general consulate of India in Frankfurt and the umbrella organization Friends of India, a total of 6,000 to 7,000 visitors are expected, including Frankfurt’s mayor.</p><p><strong><a href="https://b2c.ifa-berlin.de/">IFA Berlin</a>, Berlin, August 31st-September 5th</strong></p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'W5HuIkpv4WI\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p>Calling all tech junkies: you won’t want to miss the IFA, Europe’s largest technology fair, which opens its doors on Friday for a wave of new product launches from over 1,500 exhibitors. Take, for example, a “convertible laptop”, which can be used as either a PC or tablet, and are increasingly popular for travel. Or simply high powered washing machines which put even Germany’s mighty laundry-devises to shame.</p><p>Visitors can also test out several new AI-influenced apps, such as a handy one from IKEA that allows users to virtually try out the furniture giant's sofas or bookshelves in their homes. A day ticket will only run you €17.50 euros, with special deals for students and families.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.festival-mediaval.com/">Medieval Festival</a>, Selb, September 6th-9th</strong></p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'gQbfc2meF3Y\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p>If you’re a fan of camping in the woods whilst wearing Medieval garb, look no further than this sprawling forest-side festival along the Czech border a little north of Nürnberg. The long weekend also hosts a line-up of bands known for Medieval rock and world music, such as Elfenthal and Alan Stivell, the French man known as the father of Celtic music. </p><p>Ninety minute long hands-on workshops will also teach participants about musical instruments from the harp to the wheel fiddle, handicrafts, and historic dances.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.britishflair.de/British-Flair-Krefeld-Welcome.html">British Flair and Country Fair</a></strong>,<strong> Krefeld, September 7th-9th</strong></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BZbkMYWAa5f\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>Located along the idyllic Lake Constance in southwest Germany, it’s no wonder that Friedrichshafen attracts boat enthusiasts from around the world for this nine-day festival. Almost 500 exhibitors from over 50 countries will present their products and accessories for sailing and leisure water sports. Guests can get their feet wet on one of the nearly 100 sail and motor boats available at the harbour for a test ride.</p>