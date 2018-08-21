'First taste of autumn' as cold front hits Germany at the weekend

<p>In the next few days, it will still feel like a summer that is never going to end, with highs of up to 35 degrees in some areas of Germany, the German Weather Service (DWD) reports.</p><p>The DWD has issued heat warnings for large areas of Baden-Württemberg this week, and warns that the Black Forest and the Alps may also be hit by storms and heavy rains.</p><p>Temperatures will be cooler on the northern coastal areas, but it will stay sweltering across vast swathes of the country until Thursday.</p><p>Come Friday, though, everything will change. A cold front coming in from the North Sea will see temperatures drop to as low as 18 degrees on the north coast, and to around 20 inland.</p><p>Even in the southeast, where it will be warmest, the thermometer will reach highs of only 26 degrees at the weekend, practically chilly in comparison to Thursday.</p><p>Wetter.de described the coming days as "the last time the high summer will rear its head" before a cooler weekend "will give us the first taste of autumn."</p>