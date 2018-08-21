'First taste of autumn' as cold front hits Germany at the weekend

In the next few days, it will still feel like a summer that is never going to end, with highs of up to 35 degrees in some areas of Germany, the German Weather Service (DWD) reports.

The DWD has issued heat warnings for large areas of Baden-Württemberg this week, and warns that the Black Forest and the Alps may also be hit by storms and heavy rains.

Temperatures will be cooler on the northern coastal areas, but it will stay sweltering across vast swathes of the country until Thursday.

Come Friday, though, everything will change. A cold front coming in from the North Sea will see temperatures drop to as low as 18 degrees on the north coast, and to around 20 inland.

Even in the southeast, where it will be warmest, the thermometer will reach highs of only 26 degrees at the weekend, practically chilly in comparison to Thursday.

Wetter.de described the coming days as "the last time the high summer will rear its head" before a cooler weekend "will give us the first taste of autumn."