Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'First taste of autumn' as cold front hits Germany at the weekend

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 August 2018
14:31 CEST+02:00
weatherautumncold

Share this article

'First taste of autumn' as cold front hits Germany at the weekend
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 August 2018
14:31 CEST+02:00
The long, hot summer will finally come to an end this weekend, with temperatures set to drop to below 20 degrees in some areas. But the hot weather is going to go out on a high.

In the next few days, it will still feel like a summer that is never going to end, with highs of up to 35 degrees in some areas of Germany, the German Weather Service (DWD) reports.

The DWD has issued heat warnings for large areas of Baden-Württemberg this week, and warns that the Black Forest and the Alps may also be hit by storms and heavy rains.

Temperatures will be cooler on the northern coastal areas, but it will stay sweltering across vast swathes of the country until Thursday.

Come Friday, though, everything will change. A cold front coming in from the North Sea will see temperatures drop to as low as 18 degrees on the north coast, and to around 20 inland.

Even in the southeast, where it will be warmest, the thermometer will reach highs of only 26 degrees at the weekend, practically chilly in comparison to Thursday.

Wetter.de described the coming days as "the last time the high summer will rear its head" before a cooler weekend "will give us the first taste of autumn."

weatherautumncold
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Riot police called in after angry nerds storm tiny Bavarian village
  2. What it’s like to share a name with the world’s most notorious dictator
  3. German FA boss wishes he gave Özil more support over 'racist attacks'
  4. Asylum granted legally in over 99 percent of cases, review finds
  5. 'Hell on Earth was a German creation,' says Foreign Minister on visit to Auschwitz

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Riot police called in after angry nerds storm tiny Bavarian village
  2. What it’s like to share a name with the world’s most notorious dictator
  3. German FA boss wishes he gave Özil more support over 'racist attacks'
  4. Asylum granted legally in over 99 percent of cases, review finds
  5. 'Hell on Earth was a German creation,' says Foreign Minister on visit to Auschwitz
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/08
Changing Tax ID numbers (Steuernummer)
22/08
Recognition as a de facto couple
22/08
Question about Zertifikat for Integrationskurs
21/08
Getting fired with an unlimited contract
21/08
Munich babysitters wanted
20/08
Where to get passport photos taken for Canadians
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Right Hand Drive BMW 320i for sale
07/08
Everyone remembered
16/07
Open Day Royal British Legion Osnabrueck
11/07
British in Westfalen
25/05
Berlin City Cup in Dragon Boat Races, 30 June - 01 July 2018
View all notices
Advertisement