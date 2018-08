“Germany and the world bound themselves in Paris to become ‘climate neutral’ by 2050. That needs to now become a mandatory part of law,” she told the state parliament in Hesse.

“We aren’t asking too much with this - the government would be doing nothing more than implementing the targets which it signed itself,” she added.

In comments reported by the Frankfurter Rundschau, Göring-Eckardt said that securing a reduction in C02 output in the constitution would ensure that companies would keep global warming targets in mind when they plan new projects.

She stated that it would also be easier to sue companies that fail to comply with Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions goals.

The Green leader said she was prepared to negotiate with the Social Democrats (SPD) and Christian Union to make sure a that a deal can be done. The SPD/Union coalition government hope to change the constitution to weaken the ban on federal state cooperation on education policies, the FR reports.

“We will say very clearly: if you want to negotiate, we are prepared to negotiate our demand on climate protection,” Göring-Eckardt said.

