The 23-year-old was climbing down the Wilde Kaiser mountain near Kitzbühl with a colleague when the accident happened, police in Innsbruck announced.

The pair were descended a mountain face near the border to Bavaria when an incoming storm forced them to take cover. They then split up and separately attempted to find the path down the mountain. The woman appears to have slipped on the wet ground and fallen 200 metres down a cliff face to her death.

Rescue workers found the woman’s body early on Tuesday morning.