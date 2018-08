The criminal investigation department of North-Rhine-Westphalia placed Sami A. on a list of unwanted persons in the Schengen Information System, effectively banning him from re-entry into Germany or other Schengen states, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger reported on Monday.

The newspaper reported that the criminal investigation department was acting on the request of the immigration office in Bochum, where Sami A. had been living.

His deportation caused outrage last month after an administrative court in Gelsenkirchen declared it to be illegal. The 44-year-old, they argued, potentially faced torture in his home country.

In a dramatic turn of events, the court order barring the deportation reportedly reached the relevant authorities only after Sami A. was already in the air on a flight to Tunisia.

The court then ordered that the state pay for Sami A.’s immediate return, a decision appealed by the city of Bochum. The deadline for the appeal is midnight on Monday, after which judges are expected to make a swift decision.



A. was released from a Tunisian prison on July 27th after two weeks in custody following his deportation. The authorities have retained his passport.