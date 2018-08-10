Here’s what to know about train disruptions after storm ‘Nadine’

Hanover-Hamburg

This stretch of track is completely shut down at the moment. Deutsche Bahn asks travellers not to come to the station in Hamburg until noon. They say that no trains will be running between Hanover and Hamburg until some point in the afternoon. They have also not been able to provide people with an alternative route of travelling between the two cities.

They state that anyone who is travelling to from Hamburg to Bavaria can take a detour through Berlin. They recommend reserving a seat (which costs extra) as the trains are likely to be packed.

Hamburg to pretty much anywhere

The northern port city is as good as shut off to many parts of the country at the moment. The high-speed ICE on this line is not running at all on Friday morning. Trains to Munich will start and end in Hanover. And the train to Copenhagen starts and ends in Puttgarden.

The line down to Dortmund meanwhile is totally closed down.

Frankfurt am Main

The line from Frankfurt to the west has also been seriously hit by the storms. Trains travelling from Frankfurt through Cologne to Amsterdam have been cancelled. Likewise those coming from Amsterdam.

Trains between Frankfurt and Brussels have also been struck off.

SEE ALSO: Hurricane-strength winds hit northern Germany