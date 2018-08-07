Police give all clear after partial evacuation of Frankfurt Airport

Shortly after 2.30pm federal police announced on twitter that partial evacuation of Terminal 1 was over. They thanked people for their patience and said that operations were once again in progress.

Terminale evacuation at #Frankfurt #Airport is completed. The affected areas are open and operations are in progress again. Thanks to all passengers and airport staff for their understanding and disciplined behavior! pic.twitter.com/aqwy8XQuCt — Bundespolizei Flughafen Frankfurt am Main (@bpol_air_fra) August 7, 2018

Police had cleared a security check area in Terminal 1 at Frankfurt Airport on Tuesday morning and urged passengers to follow the instructions of officers on the ground.

"There has been a police deployment in area A of Terminal 1," the Frankfurt police tweeted shortly after midday. "This has lead to an immediate suspension of boarding, and the clearing of the security area on levels two and three."

⚠⚠ Bearking News ⚠⚠

In area A of Terminal 1 at the #Frankfurt #airport, there are police intervention measures. This includes an immediate boarding stop and clearing the security area in levels 2 and 3. Further information will follow. #Terminalräumung# BPol pic.twitter.com/IZg45o0Cae — Bundespolizei Flughafen Frankfurt am Main (@bpol_air_fra) August 7, 2018

The Bundespolizei confirmed to DPA that at least one person managed to enter the boarding area without going through proper security checks at around 11.15am. By 11.30am all boarding had been stopped in area A of Terminal 1.

They later identified the person in question as a member of a French family of four. The family were being questioned on Tuesday afternoon.

In late July police cleared two terminals at Munich Airport leading to 330 flight cancellations and at least €1 million in lost revenue for the airport. The evacuation was commenced after a woman passed through the security area without being stopped by personnel there.

European flight law stipulates that police must evacuate and search an area of an airport if they cannot rule out that a risk to flight safety might exist.