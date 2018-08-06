Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

After mini-break, heatwave to come back in full force

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 August 2018
12:59 CEST+02:00
weatherheatwave

Share this article

After mini-break, heatwave to come back in full force
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 August 2018
12:59 CEST+02:00
Temperatures cooled somewhat in parts of the country on Sunday, but meteorologists predict that the sun is going to beat down on the country for much of the week.

In the north of Germany, the mercury dropped to a wonderfully cool 13 Celsius on Sunday evening, offering some badly needed respite from the heat. The people of the south had no such luck - the heat there remained distinctly tropical, with a minimum temperature of 25C recorded on Lake Constance.

But the heatwave, which has been making Germans suffer for weeks, is set to come back with a vengeance over the next few days, according to predictions by the German Weather Service (DWD).

The south is predicted to bear the brunt of the heat, with the thermometer rising to 35C on Monday. Heavy storms are predicted for the mountainous regions of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, bringing a possibility of hail or torrential rainfall.

By Tuesday, Berlin will see highs of 37C. And by Wednesday the east of the country will likely be hit by temperatures rising to 39C, meaning the year’s record high of 39.2C could be under threat.

Relief could come on Thursday though, when storm clouds are set to spread out across many regions of the country, bring cooler temperatures with them.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Germany's only Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich arrested in Majorca
  2. German tourist shot in head in Canada recovering, 'road rage' suspect arrested
  3. For exiled novelist, Turkey 'like 1930s Nazi Germany'
  4. 'No sign of life': Germany deports asylum seeker to China by mistake
  5. German firms big losers in Trump's new Iranian sanctions game

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's only Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich arrested in Majorca
  2. German tourist shot in head in Canada recovering, 'road rage' suspect arrested
  3. For exiled novelist, Turkey 'like 1930s Nazi Germany'
  4. 'No sign of life': Germany deports asylum seeker to China by mistake
  5. German firms big losers in Trump's new Iranian sanctions game
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/08
Munich babysitters wanted
06/08
FACTA reporting to U.S. tax authorities from German banks
06/08
Driving in the U.S. with a German license
06/08
Terrible customer service from Deutsche Bahn
06/08
ADHD support/self-help group in Berlin
05/08
The Perseid meteor shower
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Open Day Royal British Legion Osnabrueck
11/07
British in Westfalen
25/05
Berlin City Cup in Dragon Boat Races, 30 June - 01 July 2018
View all notices
Advertisement