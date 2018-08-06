After mini-break, heatwave to come back in full force

In the north of Germany, the mercury dropped to a wonderfully cool 13 Celsius on Sunday evening, offering some badly needed respite from the heat. The people of the south had no such luck - the heat there remained distinctly tropical, with a minimum temperature of 25C recorded on Lake Constance.

But the heatwave, which has been making Germans suffer for weeks, is set to come back with a vengeance over the next few days, according to predictions by the German Weather Service (DWD).

The south is predicted to bear the brunt of the heat, with the thermometer rising to 35C on Monday. Heavy storms are predicted for the mountainous regions of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, bringing a possibility of hail or torrential rainfall.

By Tuesday, Berlin will see highs of 37C. And by Wednesday the east of the country will likely be hit by temperatures rising to 39C, meaning the year’s record high of 39.2C could be under threat.

Relief could come on Thursday though, when storm clouds are set to spread out across many regions of the country, bring cooler temperatures with them.