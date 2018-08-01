Volkswagen may recall 124,000 e-cars over carcinogenic metal

<p>"Clarification is under way for a recall order by Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority," said a spokesman for the group, confirming a report in weekly Wirtschaftswoche.</p><p>Usage of cadmium, a metal used in electric appliances like televisions, has been banned in most types of car parts.</p><p>An unidentified supplier has however delivered a batch of battery chargers containing cadmium, which has been installed in some electric and hybrid cars of the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brands between 2013 and June 2018.</p><p>The Wolfsburg group had detected the problem and on July 20 informed the authorities about the battery chargers which each contain 0.008 grams of the metal.</p><p>The carmaker told AFP that 124,000 vehicles could be affected by the recall.</p><p>The affected cars do not pose any immediate danger to drivers, said the group, explaining that the metal is well-insulated from any possible contact with the atmosphere.</p><p>Production and delivery of the concerned models, which had been halted immediately, have since resumed after the affected components were replaced by cadmium-free parts provided by another supplier.</p>