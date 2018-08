On yet another ferociously hot day in Germany, the bus’ air-conditioning system failed, leaving its passengers, almost all of whom were aged from 10-16, exposed to baking temperatures.

The bus was eventually forced to pull over on the motorway after around 20 passengers started to experience circulation problems. The emergency services were then called, with around 60 personnel arriving to treat the 126 passengers.

Ten of the children, all of them either 11 or 12 years old, had collapsed, and were taken to a hospital in Oldenburg for further treatment.

According to the emergency services, the group was on its way back from a day trip to a camping site in the nearby area.