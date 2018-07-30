Six deaths in 24 hours as Germany suffers spate of swimming accidents

<p>On Monday afternoon, police confirmed the death of a six-year-old boy who had been taken to hospital on Sunday after a swimming accident at the Neumühlsee lake in Baden-Württemberg.</p><p>The nature of the accident remained unclear on Monday, but the tragedy was the latest in a spate of fatal swimming accidents in Germany.Over one 24-hour period at the beginning of this week, six people died as a result of apparent accidents in natural bodies of water, Bild reported on Monday.</p><p>In Küssaburg, near the Swiss border, an elderly man drowned while bathing in the Rhine on Sunday afternoon. The 83-year-old was found after his friend and fellow bather alerted police. After a joint search and rescue action by Swiss and German authorities, rescuers were unable to revive the man.</p><p>In a third case in Baden-Württemberg, a man suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol was found lifeless after having set out onto the Baggersee on top of a lilo on Sunday evening.</p><p>At the other end of the country in Schleswig-Holstein, a man discovered a body while paddle-boarding at a beach in the Baltic Sea on Sunday morning.</p><p>Near the Bavarian town of Ulm, a 13-year-old boy was rescued by divers after having disappeared underwater. Though rescuers were initially able to revive the teenager, authorities confirmed on Monday that he had died in hospital.</p><p>Finally, in Lower Saxony, a 23-year-old man who was unable to swim drowned after apparently misjudging the depth of a lake.</p><p>In other incidents, a 5-year-old girl was saved from drowning at a lake near Hamburg, and a 27-year-old man is still missing after disappearing while swimming in a lake near Dresden.</p><p>Bild reported that more people had died as a result of swimming accidents in the first seven months of 2018 than in the entirety of 2017.</p>