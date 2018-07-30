Münster van rampage claims fifth victim four months later

The victim, a 56-year-old Dutchman, died on Sunday in the city's university hospital, police confirmed on Monday. This brings the total number of deaths to five, including the perpetrator - a 48-year-old German citizen Jens R.

All the other people who were injured in the attack, some of whom needed weeks of treatment, have since been released from hospital.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul expressed his dismay at the death.

"It is tragic that we still have one more victim to mourn. My sympathy go out to the man’s family and friends," he said.

At the beginning of April, Jens R. steered a camper van into a group of guests seated in the terrace of a popular restaurant in the old town of Münster. He then shot himself in the car. Two victims died on the day of the attack while a further person died at the end of April.

Police have already completed their investigation into the crime.

The 48-year-old's father has claimed after the attack that mental illness drove his son to go on a rampage. According to his father, Jens R. lived in two different worlds and believed that he was being persecuted.