Münster van rampage claims fifth victim four months later

<p>The victim, a 56-year-old Dutchman, died on Sunday in the city's university hospital, police confirmed on Monday. This brings the total number of deaths to five, including the perpetrator - a 48-year-old German citizen Jens R.</p><p>All the other people who were injured in the attack, some of whom needed weeks of treatment, have since been released from hospital.</p><p>North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul expressed his dismay at the death.</p><p>"It is tragic that we still have one more victim to mourn. My sympathy go out to the man’s family and friends," he said.</p><p>At the beginning of April, Jens R. steered a camper van into a group of guests seated in the terrace of a popular restaurant in the old town of Münster. He then shot himself in the car. Two victims died on the day of the attack while a further person died at the end of April.</p><p>Police have already completed their investigation into the crime.</p><p>The 48-year-old's father has claimed after the attack that mental illness drove his son to go on a rampage. According to his father, Jens R. lived in two different worlds and believed that he was being persecuted.</p>