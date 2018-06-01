False alarm after five big cats 'break out' of zoo in west Germany

A spokesman for the local authorities had said on Friday morning that two tigers, two lions and a jaguar broke out of the zoo in Lünebach. But after a massive hunt in the afternoon, it turns out that only one bear had escaped and it was shot dead on the zoo grounds.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and to keep windows and doors shut while the big cats were being tracked down.

The animals reportedly broke out after the enclosures at the zoo were flooded and partially destroyed during heavy storms on Thursday evening.

But they were rediscovered in their enclosures on Friday afternoon when the water receded.

At first there was little certainty about where the predators were. Residents were asked to report any sightings to the police.