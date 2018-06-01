Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

False alarm after five big cats 'break out' of zoo in west Germany

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 June 2018
13:09 CEST+02:00
animalszooescape

Share this article

False alarm after five big cats 'break out' of zoo in west Germany
File photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 June 2018
13:09 CEST+02:00
Five dangerous big cats - two lions, two tigers and a jaguar - reportedly broke out of a zoo in Rhineland-Palatinate and were still on the loose on Friday morning. But in the afternoon, this all turned out to be a false alarm.

A spokesman for the local authorities had said on Friday morning that two tigers, two lions and a jaguar broke out of the zoo in Lünebach. But after a massive hunt in the afternoon, it turns out that only one bear had escaped and it was shot dead on the zoo grounds. 

Residents were advised to stay indoors and to keep windows and doors shut while the big cats were being tracked down.

The animals reportedly broke out after the enclosures at the zoo were flooded and partially destroyed during heavy storms on Thursday evening.
 
But they were rediscovered in their enclosures on Friday afternoon when the water receded.
 
At first there was little certainty about where the predators were. Residents were asked to report any sightings to the police.

Owned by the Wallpott family, the zoo located close to the border with Luxembourg is home to around 400 animals, including a Siberian tiger and lions.

Tabloid Bild reported that a river which flows past the private zoo burst its banks after torrential rain. The flood water reportedly pulled away the earth from under the enclosures, thus allowing the animals to escape.

The west of Germany has been hit by heavy thunderstorms over the past few days, as humid heat has spread over the country.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicted on Friday up to 35 litres of rain per square metre to fall every hour in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, the state immediately north of Rhineland-Palatinate.

In 2016 two lions broke out of their enclosures at Leipzig zoo at a point when the zoo was closed. One of the big cats had to be shot while keepers managed to force the other back into its cage.

SEE ALSO: Lion shot dead at Leipzig Zoo after breaking out of cage

animalszooescape
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Why south Germany blooms with religious bombast on Fronleichnam
  2. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  3. 'It’s going to get loud': heavy storms set to hit Berlin and other cities
  4. False alarm after five big cats 'break out' of zoo in west Germany
  5. Diesel: the ‘German child’ Berlin politicians are loath to let go of

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why south Germany blooms with religious bombast on Fronleichnam
  2. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  3. 'It’s going to get loud': heavy storms set to hit Berlin and other cities
  4. False alarm after five big cats 'break out' of zoo in west Germany
  5. Diesel: the ‘German child’ Berlin politicians are loath to let go of
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/06
Root beer
01/06
Isar Card questions
01/06
Legality of Int'l Health Insurance in Germany
01/06
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 5pm Sat. 02.Jun.2018
01/06
Tax class change if spouse leaves Germany
01/06
I need Help with Tax Calculation
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Berlin City Cup in Dragon Boat Races, 30 June - 01 July 2018
10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement