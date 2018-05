The unusually hot May temperatures have brought clear blue skies to the Bundesrepublik, but they continue to also bring storms in their wake.

After days of flash flooding in several regions of the country, the weathermen are again predicting thunder and lightning - and this time it is going to hit the capital.

"There is no end in sight," the German Weather Service (DWD) said on Wednesday of the turbulent weather, before warning that "it's going to get loud."

The DWD issued a weather warning for Berlin and Brandenburg which stated that heavy rain was likely to occur on Wednesday afternoon, with hail also a possibility. While Thursday and Friday are likely to be calm in and around the capital, storms could be on the way again at the weekend.

Munich could also be hit by violent storms on Thursday, as the DWD predicts heavy downpour in the region near the Bavarian Alps in the later stages of the day.

The west of the country was hit by heavy downpour on Tuesday, leading to severe damage in the Ruhr region.

In Wuppertal, 100 litres per square metre of rain fell at the height of the storm.

“It was extreme and is the amount of rain that usually falls during the course of a month”, a DWD spokesperson said.

On Wednesday morning, almost 550 firefighters were still at work in the western city.

“We have to clear the basements,” a spokesperson for the fire brigade commented. The damage wasn't just limited to basements. In Wuppertal city centre, the roof of a university building gave way and a petrol station roof collapsed, damaging several vehicles.

“The damage to infrastructure will have been substantial”, a spokesperson for the city said; further repairs and clean-up are expected to take another few days.

In Gießen, a town just north of Frankfurt, the A+E department at the University Clinic was party flooded and for around two hours, no emergency patients could be admitted.

Police in Bad Gandersheim in Lower Saxony announced on Wednesday that thunderstorms and subsequent floods had likely caused millions of euros worth of property damage. Several buildings in the town near Hanover are now in danger of collapsing and many basements have been completely flooded.

On Tuesday night, Bavaria was also hit with heavy storms. At least one person was harmed after a traffic accident.

Roads in Regensburg, including the A93 autobahn were flooded; in some parts of the city, the power was out for hours.

The storms also caused damage in the city of Schweinfurt, Lower Franconia.

“There were over 400 weather-related emergency calls last night until 10pm”, a spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross announced.