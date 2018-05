About 91 percent of these swimming sites moreover have excellent water quality, the EU report states.

Nevertheless, eight bathing spots in Germany failed the test, which is based on data from 2017. This was three more than the previous year.

SEE ALSO: At least two deadly swimming accidents over summer-like weekend

Two bathing spots in Bavaria, Satzdorfer Lake and Freigericht Ost Lake, were deemed “inadequate.” Outdoor swimmers in Baden-Württemberg should take note that Goldscheuer Lake in Kehl also failed to make the grade.

Further sites which were found to have below bathing water standard include the Spreelagune in Brandenburg, the southern shore of Lake Werratal in Hesse, the Blaue Adria in Saxony and the Reinsdorf swimming area in Saxony-Anhalt.

Along the Baltic Sea coast, the bathing lake in Tremt was also rated poorly.

The EU’s report analyzes more than 21,000 bathing sites in EU countries, Albania and Switzerland. Water quality was found to be highest in Luxembourg, Malta and Cyprus.

READ ALSO: 90 percent of Germany's rivers below EU environmental standards