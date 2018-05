Not all jobs are created equal, a study on average salaries across Germany has shown. Career networking site XING released the report last Tuesday based on a member survey in an attempt to show income averages in many of Germany's biggest fields.

Those working in hotels and restaurants may find the survey results to be particularly displeasing. According to the study, the food and tourism industry has the lowest average salaries at only €50,319 per year.

Runner-up for lowest pay is the Marketing and PR branch, where professionals earn an average of €51,272 every year.

This year’s big winners in terms of salary are those in banking and financial services, who the study found make an average of €83,371 across the board. Not far behind is the insurance industry at an €82,554 annual average and consulting jobs with €75,956.

The overall average income across all industries was €67,651 for XING respondents, as compared to the national German average of €36,420 a year.

Along with the differences in pay for different fields, the study also showed discrepancies between Germany’s different states in terms of average salary.

On top this year for highest average income is Frankfurt’s home state of Hesse, where the average Xing member earns €72,799. Bayern and Baden Württemberg weren’t too far behind with €71,777 and €70,701 respectively.

Lowest on the totem pole was the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, where an average worker earns only €52,421.

The company surveyed over 12,000 of its users about their salary, location and working area for its 2018 study on salaries.

In addition to the average income, the site also questioned their users about their contentment with their salaries: half admitted to being unsatisfied.