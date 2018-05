Around noon, the storm from the northeast will start making its way down to the southwest toward Baden-Württemberg, bringing with it hail and heavy rain throughout the day and into the evening, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Rain will continuously fall in the Alps and at the western edge of the mountainous range, while temperatures will hover between 15C and 25C.

Meanwhile the north and the centre of the country will be sunny and dry on Monday, with temperatures climbing to summer-like highs of between 25C and 29C in some areas.

Localized thunderstorms are predicted for the rest of the week at least until Thursday, reports the DWD.

Due to the severe weather on Sunday, the emergency services were out on dozens of calls in cities and towns across Lower Saxony and Hesse.

In Osnabrück, basements filled up with water and street were flooded. The rail route between Osnabrück and Oldenburg was temporarily closed down due to fallen trees on the tracks.

The third day of a music festival in the town of Aurich was moreover cancelled due to the bad weather. According to a police spokeswoman, 5,000 visitors left the site within an hour due to the area being completely full of water.

Live is live und Open Air is Open Air... Aurich ist heut leider doch zu nah am Wasser gebaut... Konzert wird verschoben, ich sag Bescheeeeeid! pic.twitter.com/TvVmO5yNY9 — Otto Waalkes (@OTTOausE) May 13, 2018

Lightning, thunder and heavy rain also meant that firefighters had their work cut out. A lightning strike is likely what caused a house in Wirdum, East Frisia to catch fire. The family of four living inside were able to escape unharmed, though firefighters spent three hours putting out the flames.

In Hesse, rescue workers in the Vogelsberg district near Fulda were busy dealing with flooded roads and cellars as well as mud slipping down hillsides.

There were no casualties after a car was carried away by floods and thrown against the wall of a house in Feldatal.