German political class reacts angrily to ‘instructions’ from new US ambassador

<p>"As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy.</p><p>"German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately," Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">As <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.</p>— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) <a href="https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/993924107212394496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 8, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Grenell, who only assumed the post of ambassador hours beforehand, was responding to US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull his country out of a landmark nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015.</p><p>The White House has said that any company that trades in Iran will now face sanctions in the US.</p><p>Grenell’s tweet was met with immediate scorn from the German political establishment.</p><p>Wolfgang Ischinger, German ambassador to Washington from 2001 to 2006, responded on Twitter by giving "advice" of his own.</p><p>“Germans are willing to listen, but will resist taking instructions,” he wrote.</p><p>The head of the Social Democrats, Andrea Nahles, also responded dismissively to Grenell’s comments.</p><p>Nahles said that, while it wasn’t her job to tell diplomats how to do their jobs “he seems to need a little bit of tutoring.”</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180509/iran-nuclear-deal-should-never-be-called-in-question-says-merkel">Iran nuclear deal ‘should never be called into question', says Merkel</a></strong></p>