Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German political class reacts angrily to ‘instructions’ from new US ambassador

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 May 2018
15:25 CEST+02:00
trumpgrenelliran

Share this article

German political class reacts angrily to ‘instructions’ from new US ambassador
Richard Grenell. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 May 2018
15:25 CEST+02:00
The US’s ambassador to Germany has only been in the job for a day and he has already managed to raise the hackles of the German establishment.

"As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran's economy.

"German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately," Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Grenell, who only assumed the post of ambassador hours beforehand, was responding to US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull his country out of a landmark nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015.

The White House has said that any company that trades in Iran will now face sanctions in the US.

Grenell’s tweet was met with immediate scorn from the German political establishment.

Wolfgang Ischinger, German ambassador to Washington from 2001 to 2006, responded on Twitter by giving "advice" of his own.

“Germans are willing to listen, but will resist taking instructions,” he wrote.

The head of the Social Democrats, Andrea Nahles, also responded dismissively to Grenell’s comments.

Nahles said that, while it wasn’t her job to tell diplomats how to do their jobs “he seems to need a little bit of tutoring.”

SEE ALSO: Iran nuclear deal ‘should never be called into question', says Merkel

trumpgrenelliran
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  2. 'Nazi grandma' arrested in Germany after skipping jail
  3. Audi halts production of latest A6 model over 'new emissions cheating': report
  4. Is Frankfurt really Germany's most dangerous city? Not so fast!
  5. 140,000 Deutsche Bahn trains never arrived at their destination last year
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/05
Shipping a car from the U.S. to Germany
10/05
Wohngeld / Housing Benefits
10/05
Health insurance with a 450 euro minijob
09/05
Tax handling of relocation expenses
09/05
Forced to take German lessons for Arbeitlosengeld
09/05
Dermatologist treating hair loss in Munich
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement