"The German government has taken note" of the decision by US President Donald Trump to hold off on imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico, a government spokeswoman said.

But Germany "is still waiting for a permanent exemption" from the tariffs and wants the European Commission to "continue dialogue with the United States".

Germany's call came as the European Union accused the United States of prolonging "market uncertainty" with its decision to hold off on imposing the controversial tariffs.

The 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent duties on aluminium -- a key tenet of US President Donald Trump's "America first" approach to worldwide trade -- were due to go into effect on Tuesday.