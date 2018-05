The boy’s father found him after managing to access the babysitter’s house with a spare key borrowed from a neighbour. DPA sources within the police say that boy was most likely strangled to death and was already dead when he was placed in the bath.

The parents had left their child to spend the night with his 69-year-old babysitter the previous evening.

But when they came to pick him up the next morning nobody answered the door. The father then obtained a spare key from a neighbour and discovered his son’s body inside.

The babysitter was arrested by police later on Saturday and was placed in detention.

Police say that the crime came out of nowhere. The babysitter was like a grandmother to the child, who had spent nights at her house for around five years. He is said to have enjoyed visiting her and to have had a close relationship to her.