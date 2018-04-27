21 endangered leeches confiscated from traveller at Hamburg Airport

<p>A 63-year-old female traveller arriving from Turkey was stopped when her luggage went through security, and customs found a plastic bottle containing the long and slimy worms.</p><p>She had brought the 21 leeches along to help her with her knee pain, <a href="https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/121232/3928581">according to the police report</a>.</p><p>Some clinical trials show that leach therapy can be a suitable treatment for the common joint disease osteoarthritis.</p><p>The animals were confiscated from the woman as she wasn’t able to show the proper export and import permits required to let them into Germany. She will likely face a fine.</p><p>After close examination, it was determined that the worms were a certain type of Hungarian leech which contain a typical 34 segments.</p><p>The species is listed as “particularly protected” on the European Union Species Protection Ordinance and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.</p><p>"Over and over again my colleagues at Hamburg Airport come across live animals, plants or goods that travellers take with them without considering whether they are protected,” said a customs spokesman.</p><p>“We recommend holidaymakers leave behind everything that lives in their holiday countries. Or, as in this case, find out precisely about the import and export regulations,” the spokesman added.</p><p>In 2017, German customs nationwide identified 45,134 species-protected specimens, plants or goods in 934 cases. Of these figures, 26 cases and 149 species-protected specimens showed up at Hamburg Airport.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171117/woman-finds-seven-centimetre-worm-in-fish-fillet-bought-at-german-supermarket">Woman finds 7-centimetre worm in fish fillet bought at German supermarket</a></strong></p>