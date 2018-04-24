Rain and a drop in temperatures after summery weather in Germany

While temperatures in the north on Tuesday are predicted to reach cooler highs of 13C, southern Deutschland will still enjoy warmth of 20C - a stark contrast to the temperatures well into the 20s the country saw last weekend.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warn that lightning and thunderstorms may hit certain parts of Germany.

On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy nationwide and there will be showers and thunderstorms in the north and central Germany, according to the DWD.

In the south, the day will kick off bright and dry but the course of the day could see showers and possible thunderstorms.

Along the coast, cooler temperatures are forecast with highs of around 11C, though the mercury will rise to between 13C and 20C locally.

Precipitation will continue into Thursday with lows of 4C to 10C, the DWD report. Though it’s possible only northern and central Germany will see any showers. Maximum temperatures will range between 13C and 19C.

And heading into Friday it will warm up slightly to highs of between 14C and 20C and the showers are predicted to cease.