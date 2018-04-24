Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rain and a drop in temperatures after summery weather in Germany

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 April 2018
10:32 CEST+02:00
weatherspringrain

Share this article

Rain and a drop in temperatures after summery weather in Germany
A rainy spring day in Frankfurt. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 April 2018
10:32 CEST+02:00
Don’t leave your umbrellas and warm jackets at home just yet. After a period of summer-like temperatures, typical April weather is forecast for much of the country.

While temperatures in the north on Tuesday are predicted to reach cooler highs of 13C, southern Deutschland will still enjoy warmth of 20C - a stark contrast to the temperatures well into the 20s the country saw last weekend.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warn that lightning and thunderstorms may hit certain parts of Germany.

On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy nationwide and there will be showers and thunderstorms in the north and central Germany, according to the DWD.

In the south, the day will kick off bright and dry but the course of the day could see showers and possible thunderstorms.

Along the coast, cooler temperatures are forecast with highs of around 11C, though the mercury will rise to between 13C and 20C locally.

Precipitation will continue into Thursday with lows of 4C to 10C, the DWD report. Though it’s possible only northern and central Germany will see any showers. Maximum temperatures will range between 13C and 19C.

And heading into Friday it will warm up slightly to highs of between 14C and 20C and the showers are predicted to cease.

weatherspringrain
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Couple attack passengers on Berlin train for interrupting oral sex
  2. Merkel denounces new anti-Semitism from Arab refugees
  3. Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé
  4. These are the companies that German graduates are most keen to work for
  5. Here are the top 10 breweries to celebrate German Beer Day
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/04
Tax refund working less than 6 months/year
24/04
Owing self-employment tax to the U.S.
24/04
Freelancer vs. self-employed
24/04
What have you learned today?
24/04
Berlin is the sex mecca of the world
23/04
Haiku
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement