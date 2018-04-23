Body found in Hamburg harbour 'highly likely' Scot missing since February

A police spokesperson told Spiegel that the body is most probably that of Liam Colgan, a 29-year-old who disappeared while celebrating his brother’s stag do in Hamburg.

“We have indications that this could be the body of the missing person," the spokesperson said.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which has been supporting the Colgan family during their ordeal, said on Monday that the clothes on the body matched those worn by Colgan on the night of his disappearance. Meanwhile his driving licence was also found in a jacket pocket.

According to Bild, a passerby spotted the body in the water early on Monday morning and alerted the police. The body was taken to the Hamburg Institute for Forensic Medicine for further examination.

Police say that they have already informed the family.

Colgan, from Inverness in northern Scotland, disappeared without a trace on February 10th. He was last seen in a bar in the St Pauli district shortly after midnight. Later police investigations turned up CCTV footage which showed him near the city harbour.

The 29-year-old was supposed to be the best man at his brother Eamonn's wedding and had organized the stag do in the port city.

His family set up a publicity campaign to try and find him. Among other things, they distributed some 300,000 flyers in the north of the country.

They were given initial hope that he was still alive when several people in the small town of Buxtehude just south of Hamburg reported spotting him. But police were unable to establish a "hot lead" based on the sightings.