Crackdown on dodgers of mandatory German broadcaster fees in May

<p>One of the biggest complaints expats have when they move to Deutschland is the €17.50 <i>Rundfunkbeitrag</i> (broadcasting contribution) they need to pay each month. Since 2013, every household regardless of whether residents have a TV or radio, must pay this fee.</p><p>Some have found ways to avoid paying it, but this is likely to change in a few weeks’ time. Fee dodgers will be discovered from May 6th, <a href="https://www.waz.de/kultur/fernsehen/rundfunkbeitrag-ab-6-mai-fliegen-nichtzahler-auf-id214065625.html" target="_blank">Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) reported on Thursday</a>, as a so-called reconciliation of data will take place.</p><p>The federal states have legally agreed to the crackdown in an effort to prevent further fee dodgers from slipping through the cracks.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20160404/first-person-ever-jailed-for-public-broadcaster-fee">First person ever jailed over public broadcaster fee</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20160316/mandatory-german-broadcaster-fees-to-go-before-high-court">Mandatory broadcaster fees go before high court</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180406/up-to-10-million-people-could-be-hit-by-threatened-radio-shut-down">Up to 10 million people could be hit by threatened radio shut down</a></strong></li></ul><p>On May 6th, data from the residents' registration offices will be passed on to the fee collection service of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio (commonly referred to as the <i>Beitragsservice</i>). Those who have been avoiding the fee will be contacted via post after an evaluation of the data.</p><p>Residents who don’t currently have a Rundfunkbeitrag account set up will also likely be contacted and asked whether they live in a household where someone is responsible for the payment.</p><p>Fee dodgers should also note that it could be pricey. "The broadcasting contribution is legally owed and must therefore be paid retroactively," the Beitragsservice stated.</p><p>According to the federal states, over the past five years, about one million households in Germany have not been recorded as having paid the necessary fees, reported WAZ.</p><p>A similar nationwide reconciliation of data - referred to as a “one-off” adjustment - occurred in 2013 when the fee was introduced.</p>